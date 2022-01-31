766 new cases to start the week.

Today there are 766 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. There are 18 imported cases and 748 cases of local transmission.

There are still 1,189 more recovered, with the Region accounting for 7,060 active cases, of which 193 are imported and 6,867 are of local transmission.

There are also two deaths to report, the fatalities correspond to a 73-year-old man, vaccinated, and an 87-year-old woman, not vaccinated. Both with associated comorbidities.

The RAM thus brings the number of deaths associated with the disease to 164.

