766 new cases to start the week.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Today there are 766 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. There are 18 imported cases and 748 cases of local transmission.

There are still 1,189 more recovered, with the Region accounting for 7,060 active cases, of which 193 are imported and 6,867 are of local transmission.

There are also two deaths to report, the fatalities correspond to a 73-year-old man, vaccinated, and an 87-year-old woman, not vaccinated. Both with associated comorbidities.

The RAM thus brings the number of deaths associated with the disease to 164.

 

Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. Sorry Tobi – I know you said you believe in ‘herd immunity’, but if people are being careful, why are there still so many cases every day?
    It baffles me as it seems people are just diving with their health – AND the possibilities of Long Covid, which can affect their health – and in particular their lungs – and spread the virus around – even though Omicron may not get them into hospital.
    Not being careful is irresponsible!

    Reply

  3. Good morning Toby. I see your numbers are going down and they are relaxing the requirements for tourists. Can non citizens from South Africa visit yet who had been vaccinated? The spouse [who has also been vaccinated] is a citizen and we will travel together.
    Kindly let me know. Enjoy your day.

    Reply

