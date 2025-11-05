PJ investigates disappearance of foreign woman in Madeira.

Its believed this disappearance is not related to the polish man missing on the north of the island.

The Polícia Judiciária (Portuguese Criminal Investigation Police) is investigating the disappearance of the foreign woman who has been unreachable since Sunday on the island of Madeira.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the woman, a German national, works for a travel agency and, according to friends, no one knows her whereabouts since the last incident.

The foreign woman did not show up for work, is not answering her mobile phone, and left her belongings at the hotel where she was supposed to be staying, in Caniço de Baixo.

The Public Security Police took charge of the incident, but the case was later transferred to the jurisdiction of the Judicial Police.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...