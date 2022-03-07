FUNCHAL JAIL ALMOST AT “100%” OCCUPANCY

The Director General of Reinsertion and Prison Services (DRSP), Rómulo Mateus, reveals that the Funchal Prison Facility (EPF) “has small problems”, as do most prisons in Portugal. It is “almost at 100%”, but still “far” from the overcrowding of physical infrastructure.

The official (DGRSP) added that Portugal “has managed prison spaces” and there was “an investment in electronic surveillance that allowed the safe removal of about two thousand people from prisons for society”.

He added that the DGRSP is “comfortably managing below 100% capacity in prisons”. In Madeira, rsalva, the Funchal Prison is “close to 100%”, but there is a “careful management”, because the Directorate-General for Reinsertion and Prison Services knows and knows “the limits of the Funchal Prison. problems, overcrowding is not a problem in Portuguese prisons”, he explained.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...