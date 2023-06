The island should prepare itself for very heavy rain from tomorrow afternoon.

This is a very unusual situation for June, and between 200-300 litres of rain could fall per square meter over the 24 hour period.

Please make sure your drains are clear shutters closed, and Tuesday for a short time the wind with blow straight from the south, an unusual direction which we don’t often see.

Meteo Trás os Montes are Watching This situation and are keeping their Facebook page updated.

