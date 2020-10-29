“If the pandemic continues to evolve in this way, we will have to introduce major restrictions,” said Miguel Albuquerque, in a press conference taking place at Quinta Vigia.

Urged to comment on the Christmas season in the Region in the context of a pandemic, Albuquerque said that “the sale of alcohol will not be allowed”, and that all necessary precautions will be taken to prevent people from gathering.

“We are going to Madeira to make the Christmas lights, which have a lot to do with the psychological part, the Christmas spirit is part of what it is to be Madeiran”, he also said.

From Jornal Madeira