SUPPORTERS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO ATTEND STADIUMS IN THE REGIONTobi Hughes29th October 20200 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 0 “Under no circumstances will the presence of fans in the stadiums be allowed,” Miguel Albuquerque said. The measure was announced at a press conference taking place at Quinta Vigia. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related