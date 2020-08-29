In a statement sent to the newsrooms, the Funchal City Council informs that “between August 31 (Monday) and September 2 (Wednesday), it will be necessary to stop the car traffic, on the Caminho do Amparo, in the section comprised between Avenida Mário Soares and Rua Velha da Ajuda, and on Caminho do Engenho Velho, between Caminho do Amparo and Rua do Engenho Velho, due to the work of opening a ditch to place the submarine telecommunications cable between the island of Madeira and mainland Portugal, in charge of the Madeira Electricity Company “.

“Between the 3rd and the 11th of September 2020, the same interruptions will take place, between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm”, adds the same note.

Due to the expected constraints, the municipality asks that “circulation in the affected streets be avoided, recommending circulation on Rua dos Estados Unidos de América, Avenida Mário Soares and Estrada Monumental”.

From RTP Madeira