Armed robbery leaves French tourist injured on Madeira trail

Thief, armed with a knife, will have taken the cell phone, some money and the victim’s credit card.

A tourist of French nationality was allegedly assaulted with a knife while traveling between Encumeada and Pico Ruivo, in Madeira, earlier this week.

The thief, armed with a knife, will have taken the mobile phone, some money and the credit card of the tourist who was doing the trail alone.

After being found by other hikers, the victim with minor injuries was taken to the Ribeira Brava Health Center and later to the Funchal Central Hospital. The Public Security Police will have taken care of the occurrence.

The report of the robbery was made by a friend of the victim on the social network Facebook. Duarte Olim exposed the “horror” experienced by the woman who was on holiday in the Region to enjoy the nature of the island, but after what happened she returned to France the same day.

In his personal account, the Madeiran left the alert that “danger also exists in the mountains”, calling for a greater guarantee of safety.

The publication already has more than two hundred reactions, including likes, comments and shares.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0Q6nZTAhrrPhoxyhNM775At482sgtzRBkEBRxxscV42G3pyQqa4cwvWsZaeWszjytl&id=678695657

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...