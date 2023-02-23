Shark at Ribeira Brava surprised bathers

A video of an alleged shark next to Ribeira Brava beach, this morning, has a lot of shares on social networks. The Maritime Police confirms that it became aware of it through one of the shares, but did not receive any information about the date on which the video was filmed.

A video is circulating on social media of what appears to be a blue shark on Ribeira Brava beach. The situation will have occurred during the morning of today, when the animal was seen and filmed by a family that was at the scene. A woman, allegedly the author of the video, even reveals that it is a blue shark looking for the cages of the bream, which are nearby.

Rui Teixeira, Commander of the Maritime Zone of Madeira (ZMM), revealed to JM that the Maritime Police were aware of the video, but did not receive any information from any bather or resident on the sea coast about this subject. The Maritime Authority was therefore unable to confirm the information on the date and time it was filmed, but is investigating the situation to ensure the safety of all those who use the maritime space in that area.

The City Council is unaware of the presence of a blue shark on Ribeira Brava beach. I just learned about this situation from the media and will make contact with the maritime police and the Regional Directorate for the Environment and Climate Change to analyze what happened and see what preventive measures will be taken to safeguard the bathers who frequent this space.

From Jornal Madeira

