Beatriz Moniz Ramos, the daughter of the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, arrived in Madeira last Saturday, April 5th, and is currently completing the mandatory quarantine period at the Vila Galé hotel, in Santa Cruz.

The governor’s daughter arrived in Madeira last Saturday, on one of two weekly flights carried out by TAP.

Since then, the young woman has shared with her Instagram followers – who already exceed 121 thousand -, how it feels to be in isolation in Madeira, showing through the InstaStories tool the view from the balcony and the hotel room where she will stay for 14 days .

See the images shared by Beatriz Moniz Ramos this morning: From JM

https://www.instagram.com/beatrizmonizramos/