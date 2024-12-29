Smoke should not be a problem in the transition to 2025

The smoke that covered the last New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in Madeira should not be a problem in the run-up to 2025.

The forecast comes from the regional delegate of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) who, in statements to DIÁRIO and TSF-Madeira, does not foresee a repeat of an episode that left many people disappointed, especially in the last two New Year’s Eves.

On both occasions, the organization, led by Macedos Pirotecnia, justified the fact with the “lowering of the cloud ceiling which prevented the smoke from rising”.

Also contrary to what was predicted by the IPMA, there should be no precipitation on either December 31st or January 1st.

“Without rain, therefore, a dry New Year’s Eve, in principle, if conditions remain the same. The wind, in general, is weak, from the East or Southeast and the temperature is relatively low, with a minimum forecast for Funchal of around 14ºC or 15ºC”, indicated the meteorologist.

In the highlands, temperatures can be below zero on December 31st and January 1st. If precipitation occurs, it is possible that snow will fall on Pico do Areeiro on New Year’s Eve.

“In Areeiro, at above 1,500 meters, the forecast is for minimum temperatures of around 0°C and -1°C. Precipitation is unlikely, but if there is some precipitation on the highest peaks, snowfall may occur, but in residual quantities,” he predicted.

Victor Prior also warned that at the end of the first day of January – including the 2nd and 3rd – moderate winds are expected, occasionally strong, mainly in the mountainous regions and in the extreme east and west of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias