‘MSC Virtuosa’ and ‘Queen Elizabeth’ return to Funchal and bring thousands

The cruise ships ‘Queen Elizabeth’ and ‘MSC Virtuosa’ have just arrived this late at night and early in the day, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Port of Funchal, on a return from Cunard and MSC.

At 7:20 am, the British company’s ship was making the last mooring maneuvers, on a scale that should last until 6 pm, with this cruise coming from Ponta Delgada, which is something that doesn’t happen every day.

On this transatlantic trip from Port Everglades (Miami), which is going through a late summer relocation in these parts, it will end up in Cádiz, in the south of Spain and on the shores of the Mediterranean. The Queen Elizabeth’s next voyage will be between Barcelona (departure and arrival port) and several others in the south of France and Italy, including the respective islands of Majorca and Corsica.

A few minutes earlier, at 7:00 am, the ‘MSC Virtuosa’ had arrived and anticipated its stopover in Funchal by one hour, which will also last until 6:00 pm. Coming from Lisbon, the ship will then head to the port of Las Palmas, in Gran Canaria.

The ‘Queen’ has a capacity of 2,081 passengers and 911 crew, the ‘Virtuosa’ has a ‘standard’ capacity of 4,842 passengers and 1,704 crew, but at maximum capacity it can carry up to 6,334 passengers. In practice, the potential of tourists visiting Funchal and the island of Madeira today amounts to a maximum of almost 8,500. It must be a number below that number.

The next ship to visit Funchal will be the ‘Enchanted Princess’, on the 22nd.

From Diário Notícias

