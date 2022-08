The Front Page of the Diário Notícias today reveals that the Choupana Hills hotel will be ‘reborn’ from the ashes of the fire that six years ago spread destruction throughout several areas of the city of Funchal.

The unit of the Lux Hotels group will start operating at the end of 2023 and will generate 90 jobs. The restoration works will start in January, which should cost 20 million. Funchal City Council guarantees full availability to study and speed up reconstruction.

From Diário Notícias

