The international contemporary ceramic exhibition ‘Ceramic Art Madeira 2020’ will be inaugurated next Monday, March 2, at 6 pm, at the Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias, promoted by the Funchal City Council and produced by the visual artist Luz Henriques.

The event will count with the participation of several invited artists, Portuguese and foreign.

Councilor Madalena Nunes, who has the role of Culture at CMF, will be present at the occasion.