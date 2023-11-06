Jardim do Mar was the stage for a historic surfing session in giant waves

The images captured yesterday, in Jardim do Mar, are impressive. According to the surftotal website, several renowned big riders were there catching waves by paddling and two others in Tow.

João Mendonça, just 18 years old Portuguese, was one of the highlights of the day, throwing himself into the biggest waves. Nic Von Rupp and Miguel Blanco also wanted to demonstrate their technique.

Tomás Lacerda, Lourenço Katznestein, Ruben Afonso among others showed their enormous courage by taking part in this historic session.

From Diário Notícias

