Madeira as a backdrop for the new Star Wars movie

As advanced by some regional media, namely RTP Madeira and Antena 1, filming will take place both on the North coast and on the South coast of the Island.

For the collection of images, reveal the same sources, several members of the production team of the new film will be in Madeira until the end of March.

Given the size of the project, there will be several means on the ground, and the filming will have to cause some constraints on the communication routes.

In the publication, they refer to a notice from the Regional Directorate of Roads, regarding the closure of Regional Road 214, from Quinta do Lorde to the roundabout in Baía de Abra, between the 11th and 14th of this month, a situation that they say, quoting, to be motivated “by the filming of a series with international notoriety and of strategic interest for the Region”.

Some structures are already being assembled on site.

From Diário Notícias