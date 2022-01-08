Region spends 66 million on tests.

The headline of the Diário this Saturday, January 8th, goes to the amount invested by the Autonomous Region of Madeira in diagnostic tests to covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66 million euros have already been spent, with the biggest part of the expense belonging to the PCR tests. Since November, an average of 18 thousand people have been tested per day in Madeira.

Also in relation to the covid-19 pandemic, emphasis is placed on the isolation of 8,000 citizens, which begins to affect the normal functioning of some services. In the Region’s schools alone, there are more than 900 people in confinement. Recovered patients also have to undergo isolation.

