STRONG WIND WARNING FOR MADEIRA

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal informs that it has received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, the general situation of the state of the weather (wind and sea) for the seafront, until 18:00 hours tomorrow, referring to the Archipelago of Madeira.

In this sense, for the North Coast, NE waves of 1.5 to 2.5 m are forecast. As for the South Coast, the forecast is for Waves quadrant S 1 m. Vessel owners and shipowners are advised to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The airport has shown no problems today, and for the next few days it looks good. Friday and Saturday are still looking a little complicated.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...