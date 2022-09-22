MADEIRA AIRPORT: AUGUST WAS THE “BEST MONTH EVER” WITH MORE THAN 400 THOUSAND PASSENGERS REGISTERED

Madeira airports continue to show notable growth in terms of traffic performance, having reached the “best month ever” in August, with Madeira Airport processing 420,844 passengers and Porto Santo airport 36,685 passengers, representing a growth of + 32.2% and +32.8% respectively, compared to the same period in 2019 according to data from ANA, Aeroportos de Portugal.

In cumulative terms, Madeira’s airports show a significant growth of +15.3% compared to the same period in 2019, with Madeira growing +14.5% and Porto Santo +30%.

With regard to the movement of Aircraft, the trend is similar, with a growth of +11.8% in relation to the accumulated values ​​of 2019, and with August growing +24.8% in the total of airports when compared to the same period. period of 2019.

This growth reflects growth in the main markets, with Portugal growing +23%, the United Kingdom +9.8% and Germany +8.9% and Poland +4.9% compared to 2019, with the exception of the French market, which still has a -5.9% decrease.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...