227 million euros in houses in Madeira were sold in the 2nd quarter

The 2nd quarter of 2022 was fruitful for the real estate sector in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, with the value of transactions reaching 227 million euros, which represents an increase of 14.6% compared to the same period in 2021. In total, 1,100 properties were sold between April and June this year, which represents an increase of 38.6% compared to the 2nd quarter of last year.

The real estate market in Madeira had the second largest increase in Portugal, only surpassed by the Algarve, both in terms of the number of properties and the value compared to a year ago.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...