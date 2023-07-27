Helicopter en route to the north coast to ‘rescue’ Czech tourist

The helicopter and the respective rescue team were activated a moment ago to proceed with the ‘rescue’ of the Czech tourist who had been missing for several days in the mountains of the north coast of Madeira.

According to the president of the Regional Civil Protection Service, the man will already be by the sea, at the mouth of Ribeira do Inferno, together with the operational means that were on the ground looking for him and some people, including the well-known Rui Nélson.

The health status of the tourist is not yet known, knowing only that he should arrive, within a short time, at the headquarters of that Service, where he should be observed by the EMIR medical team and, later, he should be sent to the emergency service at Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

From Diário Notícias

