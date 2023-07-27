Prisoner escapes

This is the man that escaped from prison this morning about about 6am.

He made his escape through an open door while breakfast was being served.

The prison makes no comments on how this happened, but is making every effort to bring him back.

This guy was arrested for theft and threatening people with a knife in Funchal, so be in your guard, and if you see him all 112.

Update. 23.15

I have just read the man has been caught a few moments ago.

In less than a day, the inmate who on Thursday morning escaped from that security establishment left and ‘returned’ to the Prison in Funchal.

The arrest was made by the Funchal Police Division, which had been carrying out searches since the first alert from the prison services, in collaboration with the Prison Guard Corps.

The inmate took advantage of the ongoing works in the kitchen of that security establishment to escape.

