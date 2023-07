Thanks to Baetschmann Hansruedi for this great photo.

I spent the night from yesterday (Monday, 24.of July) to today (Tuesday 25. of July) on Pico do Arieiro. The picture is taken between 1 and 2 o’clock in the morning. The clouds seem to be iluminated. I think it is the diffuse light of the north coast villages of Madeira.

Like this: Like Loading...