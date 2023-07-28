751 companies were created in the first six months in Madeira

In the first half of 2023 (January to June), the number of company incorporations (751) based in the Autonomous Region of Madeira “was greater than the number of dissolutions (278), resulting in a positive balance of 473 companies (327 in the same period of the previous year)”, according to data provided by the General Directorate of Justice Policy to INE and summarized by DREM.

The note is released this morning, which compares to the same period, highlighting, even so, that although 9 less constitutions were observed, the dissolutions were 155 less.

“By activity, it is observed that the most pronounced positive balance comes from ‘Accommodation, catering and similar activities’ (+83), ‘Real estate activities’ (+79), ‘Consulting, scientific, technical and similar activities’ ( +62), ‘Construction’ (+52), ‘Administrative activities and support services’ (+51), ‘Information and communication activities’ (+48) and ‘Commerce’ (+37) “, classifies the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira.

“In the period in question, the number of constitutions was greater than that of dissolutions in all municipalities”, he also guarantees, namely “in Funchal (477 against 198), Santa Cruz (76 against 27), Câmara de Lobos (45 against 16) , Calheta (32 against 5), Ponta do Sol (27 against 4), Porto Santo (24 against 3), Machico (28 against 15), Ribeira Brava (20 against 7), São Vicente (12 against 1), Santana ( 7 against 1) and Porto Moniz (3 against 1)”.

From Diário Notícias

