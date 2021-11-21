HEALTH PAYS 15.1 MILLION IN OVERTIME

The headline of today’s edition of JM reports that, this year, until the end of August, SESARAM professionals had already worked more overtime than in the whole of last year. In total, 616,847 hours of overtime work were accounted for, corresponding to the payment of 15.1 million euros.

Also for the adaptation period that returned to normality. No certificates, no tests. Nothing was required yesterday from those who accessed shopping centers, restaurants, supermarkets or other service spaces and the like. The transition period for the implementation of the new measures returned to normality, but accelerated the search for vaccination centers.

From Jornal Madeira

