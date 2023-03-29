Sudden illness kills English man in Calheta

Photo From Diário Notícias

The incident of sudden illness suffered by an English citizen, residing in Estreito da Calheta, when he was driving his car near the Via Expresso tunnel in that parish ended in the worst way.

A 68-year-old man of English nationality suffered an episode of sudden illness this afternoon, which ended up causing his death in the Calheta Health Center, revealed the Commander of Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, Jacinto Serrão. Despite the efforts of the BVC pre-hospital teams and the EMIR medical team, the resuscitation maneuvers on the road and, shortly afterwards, at the emergency room at the health center in Calheta, turned out to be fruitless, with the death of the citizen who resided in the Estreito da Calheta.

The man was riding in his car when he suffered the health incident. With the vehicle immobilized, he was assisted by other drivers and by the firefighters and EMIR teams, who received the alert around 1:45 pm and promptly arrived at the Estreito Calheta tunnel. Firefighters sent three vehicles and seven operators to the site, with medical support provided by the EMIR team. The PSP was on site and the road was heavily conditioned during the rescue operation.

From Jornal Madeira

