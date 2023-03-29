Reis Magos Beach Webcam

This live webcam overlooking Reis Magos Beach in Caniço de Baixo, Santa Cruz, Madeira Island, Portugal, shows the waves rolling in and out over the calm waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Praia dos Reis Magos Beach is a popular destination for both tourists and local beachgoers, including divers and windsurfers.

The cam feed rotates continuously to show different parts of the beach, the ocean, the Reduto do Portinho rocks, and a glimpse of the promenade, allowing viewers to check the current weather and wave conditions before heading out for a day of beach, diving, or windsurfing.

Get all the info on this link below.

https://www.madeira-web.com/en/webcams/reis-magos-beach-livecam.html

Like this: Like Loading...