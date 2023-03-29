PORTO SANTO AIRPORT SECURITY SENTENCED TO 2 YEARS IN PRISON FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

The Madeira Court today sentenced a Porto Santo airport security guard and another man to effective sentences of around two years in prison for the crime of trafficking synthetic drugs on that island.

The president of the Central Instance of the Comarca of Madeira that judged the process, Carla Meneses, justified the application of the effective penalty despite the criminal framework reduced by the court, considering the consumption of this type of substance to be “a scourge”.

The Porto Santo airport security guard was sentenced to two years and two months in prison and the other defendant to one year and eight months in prison.

The court also determined that the airport security guard, who has been awaiting trial in pre-trial detention since February 2022, be returned to freedom, as this measure of coercion is not foreseen for the crime for which he was convicted.

The sentences will be served after the final judgment has passed.

The trial began on January 31.

From Jornal Madeira

