Everything indicates that the Czech tourist who had been missing for several days in the mountains of Madeira has already been found.

Rui Nélson, a well-known enthusiast of outdoor activities and connoisseur of the mountains of the North coast, published, on the social network Facebook, a photo with the man, in his 60s, who had been in an unknown location for several days.

At the moment there is little information available, but everything leads to believe that the dubious situation that has occupied various means of Civil Protection, the Forestry Police and the Public Security Police in recent days will be close to an end and with success. From Diário Notícias

