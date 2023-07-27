RALLY: CASINO DA MADEIRA OPENS ITS DOORS AGAIN FOR THE AUTOGRAPH SESSION

Casino da Madeira will once again receive Rally fans for an autograph session on the 1st of August, between 21:30 and 23:00.

The space opens from 7:30 pm, with the last entry at 10:30 pm.

Given the number of subscribers and in order to expedite autograph requests, entries will be made at two different points of the enclosure.

At that moment, the public will be able to interact with the teams participating in the Rally Vinho da Madeira 2023 and see up close 40 of the cars that will be on the roads.

