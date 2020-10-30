The two local cases of covid-19 announced yesterday gave rise to another 12 cases of infection, which have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

This update was made this afternoon by the President of the Regional Government, on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new car washing center in São Martinho.

The government official guaranteed that the situation is under control.

From Jornal Madeira

From what people are saying I’m worried the control and all the hard work has been lost. People are pretty worried about these situations now and causing a bit of a stir in the local areas. I can see more and more restrictions being put in place over the next month.😔😔😔