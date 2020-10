There is a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Escola da Levada in Funchal.

A student at the Basic and Secondary School Dr. Ângelo Augusto da Silva tested positive for Covid-19. The young woman in question has not been attending school since Wednesday.

The infected student’s class is already in isolation, as are the teachers who had contact with that class.

The Board of the educational establishment is now awaiting guidance from IASAÚDE and the Regional Education Secretary.

From RTP Madeira