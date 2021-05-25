  • Home
Mayra Santos is back at sea this Friday, starting the training and the preparation for the Tour do Madeira, scheduled for 2022.

The swimmer will perform a 15 km training, connecting Ponta do Pargo to Porto Moniz, whose entry into the water is scheduled for 7:30 am.

On social media, in addition to the thanks, Mayra Santos spoke of an unprecedented challenge.

“This time we are going to swim together from Ponta do Pargo to Porto Moniz for a training that aims to prepare me for the great challenge that we will face in 2022, which will be to swim around Madeira island”, she wrote.

From Jornal Madeira

