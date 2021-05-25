Between the 12th and the 24th of this month, 2004 rapid saliva tests were carried out in schools in the Region, only one, in Nazaré, with a positive result confirmed with the PCR test.

According to the daily report of the Regional Secretariat for Education, the tests took place on the 12th, at EB23 in Torre and EB23 in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos (335); on the 13th, at EBS Dr. Luís Maurílio da Silva Dantas (195); May 14th, at EB1 / PE in Santo Amaro and EB23 dos Louros (267); on the 17th, at EB1 / PE in Areeiro and Lombada (184); 18th, at EB1 / PE da Ajuda (181); 19th, EB1 / PE / Creche da Nazaré (274), and one gave a positive result, later confirmed with PCR test; May 20th, Jardim Escola João de Deus, Infanteário Primaveras and EB1 / PE de São Martinho (207); 21st, at EB1 / PE Cruz de Carvalho (178), and day 24th, at EB1 / PE dos Ilhéus (183).

From Jornal Madeira