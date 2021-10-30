PEDRO RAMOS CALLS ON THE ENTIRE POPULATION TO MAKE THE THIRD BOOSTER OF THE VACCINE AGAINST COVID-19

Pedro Ramos today launched an appeal, on the image of an event that took place at Colégio dos Jeuítas, so that all people over 18 years old are vaccinated with the third dose of booster against covid-19.

“Here in Madeira, from the age of 18, regardless of whether or not they have pathologies, whoever wants to take the third dose must and can do so”, informed the government official, warning that “if we are not vaccinated, we will have a different degree of the disease. Covid-19”.

“The five patients that we have at the moment in the Hospital are all people who had the option of not being vaccinated”, he warned.

From Jornal Madeira

II have a feeling that the number of people who will take the 3rd vaccine is going to be pretty low.

