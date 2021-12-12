Population has already performed more than 780 thousand antigen tests

Population has already performed more than 780 thousand antigen testsTobi Hughes·12th December 2021Madeira News The regional secretary says that massive testing has allowed to diagnose more cases of Covid-19. 780,389 have already been carried out by the Madeiran population and foreigners in 57 testing posts around the island. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related