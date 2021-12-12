Population has already performed more than 780 thousand antigen tests

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The regional secretary says that massive testing has allowed to diagnose more cases of Covid-19. 780,389 have already been carried out by the Madeiran population and foreigners in 57 testing posts around the island.

From Diário Notícias

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: