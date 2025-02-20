Miguel Albuquerque recalls the impact of the flood of February 20, 2010

It is through a video published on social media that the president of the Regional Government recalls the flood of February 20, 2010. Despite 15 years having passed, he indicates that “there are moments, smells, sounds that remain engraved in our hearts and souls and those of that February 20 are an example of this”.

“This conversation is about all these feelings and memories, but mainly about life,” he explains in relation to the video.

At the time, Miguel Albuquerque was the mayor of Funchal, one of the municipalities most affected by the force of the waters.

