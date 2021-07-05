The ‘blockade’ at Humberto Delgado Airport, in Lisbon, to passengers traveling to Madeira, as occurred last weekend, will not be repeated. The guarantee is from the President of the Regional Government, who guarantees that the ‘crush of the issue’ that ‘hindered’ travelers without a test to covid-19 has been resolved in view of the restrictions imposed in the Lisbon Metropolitan Area at the weekend.

Miguel Albuquerque guarantees that the misunderstanding of the police has been clarified and “has been resolved”, referring to what he called a “completely absurd interpretation by some authorities”, referring to the PSP.

“It was clarified and was dissipated”, he guarantees. As such, it guarantees that a similar situation “will not be repeated in the coming weekends. At this moment it is dissipated. It was too restrictive an interpretation of the law”, he concluded.

On Saturday, some passengers bound for Madeira were prevented from entering the departure area for not presenting a negative test to covid-19.

Blockage associated with the fact that in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon, on weekends, the restriction that it is only possible to leave/enter the region is in force upon presentation of a digital certificate or a negative test, PCR or rapid antigen test (TRAg), with negative result to the new coronavirus, performed within 72 or 48 hours prior to the time of shipment.

