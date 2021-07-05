  • Home
This Monday, there are to report 9 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in the Region, which now counts 9,695 confirmed cases of covid-19.

According to information from the Regional Directorate of Health, there are seven imported cases (three from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region, two from the Centro Region, one from the Czech Republic and one from the United Kingdom) and two cases of local transmission . Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are 14 more recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 9,547 cases recovered from covid-19.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 73 deaths associated with the disease.

There are 75 active cases, of which 23 are imported cases and 52 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, there are still no people hospitalized in Madeira, with covid-19.

It should be noted that 20 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Thomas Wagenblast Reply

    It was just on the news tonight in Germany: Portugal will be removed from the list of “virus variant areas” of the German Robert Koch Institute as of Wednesday this week. Which means, fully vaccinated people can return to Germany without quarantine.

  2. Antonio Lamas Reply

    Madeira is still considered a High Incidence Area. Even if that has little effect for travelling rules, it is still a “stamp” which does not make sense. The incidence in Madeira is 5 times lower than Balearic and Canaries which are not considered High Incidence Areas. What is really RKI up to?

