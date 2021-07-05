  • Home
Germany is easing strict restrictions on travel from Britain, Portugal and some other countries that were imposed because of the rise of the more contagious delta virus variant.

Germany’s national disease control centre, the Robert Koch Institute, said late Monday that Britain, Portugal, Russia, India and Nepal will be removed from the country’s highest risk category of “virus variant areas” effective Wednesday. They will move into the second-highest category of “high-incidence areas.”

The UK had been in the top coronavirus risk category since May 23, and was joined last Tuesday by Russia and Portugal, one of Germany’s partners in the European Union.

Read all on Euro News

Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. Antonio Lamas Reply

    Dozens of cancelled flights by Condor and TUI up to the end of the month. Hundreads of German travellers changed their plans from Madeira to Canaries where the incidence is 6 times larger than in Madeira. So much harm to a region that all it has done is control the pandemic. Why? Millions of euros lost in the economy. Madeireans who had flug tickets and were informed they were not able to fly because they were not German. All this within EU. One week, is all it took for this crazy people to destroy what a whole population has been building: balance between safety and economy. The German Govt and RKI should be called to european court and show their data and their logic and they should be held responsible for this discriminatory behaviour.

  2. Leo Reply

    How ridiculous they had imposed that on portugal 🇵🇹. It now letting India in. I mean really? India ? India is a huge risk and now it’s taken off? Weird.

  3. Antonio Lamas Reply

    “Flight cancellations Faro (FAO) and Funchal (FNC) from 8.7. until July 31
    From Tuesday, June 29th, 2021, Portugal including Madeira, Azores and Porto Santo will be classified as a virus variant area by the Foreign Office. You are warned against unnecessary tourist trips due to the high number of infections. For this reason, TUI fly (X3) is taking the destinations Faro and Funchal from 8 July. until July 31 from the program.
    Customers can rebook free of charge (plus daily tariff difference) or cancel with a voucher.”

    Consequence of mad, crazy and corrupt people leading German Govt and RKI.

