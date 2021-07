The Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection requested, through a statement, all people who had scheduled the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the 15th and 16th of July, to do it on the 7th and 9th of July, respectively. .

Vaccination against covid-19 will take place at the Funchal Vaccination Center (Madeira Tecnopolo).

From Jornal Madeira