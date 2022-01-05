5 covid related deaths today.

Five Covid-19 patients died today in Madeira. It is the first time that so many deaths have been recorded in a single day associated with the new coronavirus in the Region.

“On January 21, we have to report the death of five patients with COVID-19, at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, all of whom had associated comorbidities. There are three women (91, 86 and 88 years old) and 2 men (86 and 84 years old), three were vaccinated and two were not.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira accounts to date, a total of 157 deaths associated with COVID-19 ″, informed the Secretary of Health.

From Agora Madeira

