The four locations that lost the most residents in the last decade are in four municipalities.

According to the first results of the 2021 Census, which has just been released, the four parishes are in the municipalities of Calheta, Santana, Porto Moniz and São Vicente.

The hardest-hit location was Paul do Mar, which today has 27.1% fewer people than it had in 2011. It is followed by Ilha, with 25.9% fewer residents, and Achadas da Cruz with 23.9% fewer people, and Ponta Delgada, with 23.3% less.

From Jornal Madeira

NORTHERN MADEIRA LOST 60% OF ITS RESIDENTS IN 70 YEARS.

In these last 70 years, the Region has lost around 18.7 thousand inhabitants.

In relative terms, since 1950, the greatest losses have been registered in the municipalities of northern Madeira, with reductions of around 60%, according to data from the preliminary results of the 2021 Census.

Among the 11 municipalities, only 4 gained population: Santa Cruz (+14 thousand), Funchal (+12 thousand), Câmara de Lobos (+5 thousand) and Porto Santo (+2 thousand). The municipalities of Calheta (-13 thousand), Santana (-9 thousand), São Vicente (-8 thousand) and Ponta do Sol (-7 thousand) were those where the greatest population losses were observed, in absolute terms.