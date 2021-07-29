The Santa Cruz City Council informed that, despite the damage to the Reis Magos Pumping Station, the assessment of the waters, carried out that same day by the Regional Health Authority, revealed that the beach has the right conditions for bathing.

In view of these results, the council regrets “the political use that many have made of the situation” and recalls that the municipality took the “appropriate and responsible decision” to ban the beach, even though it later revealed that there was no danger to public health.

From Jornal Madeira