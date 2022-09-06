Fake 20 euro notes

Fake 20 euro notesTobi Hughes·6th September 2022Madeira News Thanks to my friend Filipe for posting this, and a warning to all. He has recieved 3fake €20 notes over the last few days, so check your money please. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related