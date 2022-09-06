NEW LGBTI+ CENTER IN MADEIRA RENEWS “HOPE” FOR A MORE INCLUSIVE SOCIETY

This morning, the new LGBTI+ Center in Madeira was inaugurated, now located at Rua Latino Coelho n° 57, in Funchal, in a ceremony that was attended by Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, Rita Andrade, regional secretary for Social Inclusion and Citizenship, and Pedro Calado, mayor of Funchal.

It should be noted that this is only the second to open doors in the country, after Lisbon, with the space having been ceded by the Regional Government to the associations Opus Gay Madeira and Rede Aequo.

On the occasion, the Madeiran executive’s number one congratulated the work carried out by these associations, reiterating the need to “end stigma, prejudice and discrimination” and to create a cosmopolitan, open, free, cultured society that demonstrates empathy and understanding towards all citizens.

“It makes no sense to introduce prejudice and stigmas in relation to the LGBTI community”, stressed the minister, regretting that prejudice is “a still very powerful force in society”.

“There are still many young victims of bullying and it makes no sense that this continues to happen”, noted Miguel Albuquerque.

Paulo Spínola, coordinator of Opus Gay Madeira, notes that this new center represents “hope” for all those who may feel discriminatory as a sexual or gender minority “that we can live in a more inclusive society”.

According to the official, this space will provide services ranging from clinical psychology to social activities, such as walks and social gatherings, in addition to the training and awareness-raising work carried out in schools.

Paulo Spínola further stressed that this center has its doors open from today to support all people, from young people to adults, since discrimination, the feeling of isolation and invisibility that affects these minorities is not exclusive to the youngest. .

It should be noted that the LGBTI+ Center in Madeira is open daily from 9 am to 7 pm.

Opus Gay Madeira “offers the entire IGBTI community a psychosocial and therapeutic intervention, around issues such as stigma and discrimination, having, for this purpose, a team of three psychologists”. the main intervention was work of a social nature, with the younger population.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

    1. I = Intersex

      “Nearly one in every 2,000 people is born with variations in reproductive or sexual anatomy, or has a chromosome pattern that doesn’t fit with what is typically considered male or female. Such individuals are “intersex” — the “I” in LGBTI — and can identify as male, female or neither. Along with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, intersex people are struggling in many places for recognition, equality and their human rights.

      Being intersex is not as rare as you might think, but it is a condition invisible to outsiders, and some people do not discover they are intersex until they reach puberty.

      Because intersex people are born with unique biological characteristics, they are different from transgender people, who do not identify with their assigned gender identity. Ironically, many intersex people receive unwanted surgeries and hormone treatments that transgender people have to fight for.

      You can learn more about intersex people and the social challenges they face from support groups such as the Intersex Society of North America and InterACT.”

      Google is my friend.

      Reply

