Santo da Serra Sunday Market Closed

INFORMATION

Closure of the provisional structure

from the Santo da Serra Market.

The adverse atmospheric conditions of the last few days have caused irreversible damage to the pavement of the makeshift structure that has been installed due to the ongoing works at the Santo da Serra Market.

Thus, and because unstable weather is predicted to remain, besides being close to the opening of the renewed market, we will not reopen the provisional structure, given that the conditions for any commercial activity are not met.

To the merchants and customers of our market, we ask for your best understanding, promising to be soon in opening the final space, which will have better conditions for everyone.

