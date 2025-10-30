Conde Carvalhal Street will be subject to traffic restrictions due to works on the Via Rápida (Expressway).

The Funchal City Council has just announced that the works at the Cancela junction will affect traffic along the entire Conde Carvalhal road, which will serve as an ‘escape route’ for those coming from the Via Rápida on the east side of Madeira to reach the center of Funchal. This work will last from today until the end of August 2026.

The work is the responsibility of the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, but it is certain that “there will be temporary traffic restrictions on Rua Conde Carvalhal, due to the execution of the widening works on the Ponte da Quinta to VR1”, states the CMF.

“These restrictions are due to the need to divert traffic from the VR1 (Junction 15 – Cancela/Garajau) in the Santa Cruz/Funchal direction, during the planned road closures, which will occur intermittently and at night, between today, October 30, 2025 and August 2026,” the municipality warns.

Therefore, “drivers should proceed with caution and follow the temporary signage placed at the site,” with the CMF taking the opportunity to thank “all motorists for their understanding and cooperation regarding any inconvenience caused during the period of the works.”

From Diário Notícias

