Three ships and more than 5,800 people pass through the Port of Funchal this weekend

It was around 11am this morning that the ‘Artania’ arrived at the Port of Funchal. The ship, coming from the North of Spain, is the first of three that are due to visit Madeira this weekend. Tomorrow, the ‘Arcadia’ and the ‘Spirit of Discovery’ will arrive.

According to APRAM – Port Administration of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, “the three ships will carry a total of 5,810 people, of which 3,950 are passengers and have the same destination, the island of La Palma”.

The ‘Artania’, which is staying overnight in Madeira, has 1,116 passengers and 510 crew on board for a 32-hour stopover.

The ship will depart at 6pm tomorrow for the Canary Islands, as part of an 11-night cruise that began on 18 October in Bremerhaven, with stops in Portland, Cherbourg, A Coruña and (now) Funchal. Next up are: La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Lisbon and, finally, the return to Bremerhaven, where the voyage ends on 6 November.

On Sunday, early in the morning, the ‘Arcádia’ arrives for a 33-hour stopover in Madeira, leaving on Monday, at 3 pm, with 1,878 passengers and 842 crew members.

On this 16-night cruise that departed from Southampton, the ship has already called at A Coruña. Tomorrow, it will stop in Funchal and then on to La Palma, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cadiz and Southampton, where it will end its journey on 7 November.

The ‘Spirit of Discovery’ began this cruise in Portsmouth on October 23 and has 956 passengers and 508 crew on board.

After tomorrow’s stopover at the Port of Funchal, the ship will travel to La Palma, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Lisbon and Portsmouth, ending this trip on November 5th.

