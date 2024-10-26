Charges for walking Madeiras Levadas

So it seems from Monday walking in Madeira with be charged at 3.00 euros per walk.

This is due to Start THIS Monday 28th October.

This is not going down well with a lot of câmaras,  and they can’t see how this is going to be implemented and work.

This is the website site at the moment where it seems to have to reserve a place, but as you can see there is no information of any kind on it, and NO information for payment ect.

https://simplifica.madeira.gov.pt/services/78-82-259

Also not only for walks, but Lorraine has sent me this link, and from Monday, the Quinta in the gardens in Santa da Serra , will also be charged at 3.00 each adult, so I’m guessing this will include other places also.

https://simplifica.madeira.gov.pt/services/78-82-259

We will see how this plays out, and of course tourists coming to the island will have absolutely no idea about this .

Residents don’t have to pay, just proof of residence is requied, and all children under 12 are free.

  2. May stop coming. Government getting greedier by ty day with tourist tax, lead tax, mountain peak and other taxes.
    Then they don’t do anything for the average madeiran

  3. Like many destinations Madeira has been spoilt by over marketing and development . After many years of visiting and owning a property on the Island, it is no longer an attractive proposition to visit.

  4. Actually, there is information on the SIMplifica site about payment. You have to scroll down to the bottom and select the walk you want from the apparently empty “Recurso” list which mysteriously fills itself in when you click on it. It’s a particularly unhelpful design that will have visitors tearing their hair out…

    Once you’ve done that you can select a date and proceed to the following page where you’re invited to tick a box acknowledging that you’re undertaking the walk entirely at your own risk before you can move on to payment.

