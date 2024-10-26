Charges for walking Madeiras Levadas

So it seems from Monday walking in Madeira with be charged at 3.00 euros per walk.

This is due to Start THIS Monday 28th October.

This is not going down well with a lot of câmaras, and they can’t see how this is going to be implemented and work.

This is the website site at the moment where it seems to have to reserve a place, but as you can see there is no information of any kind on it, and NO information for payment ect.

https://simplifica.madeira.gov.pt/services/78-82-259

Also not only for walks, but Lorraine has sent me this link, and from Monday, the Quinta in the gardens in Santa da Serra , will also be charged at 3.00 each adult, so I’m guessing this will include other places also.

We will see how this plays out, and of course tourists coming to the island will have absolutely no idea about this .

Residents don’t have to pay, just proof of residence is requied, and all children under 12 are free.

